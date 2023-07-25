1400 crores in the account of government schools of Bihar, but not spent on development, KK Pathak wrote a letter to DM

Crores of rupees have been deposited in the government schools of Bihar, but it is not being used. Even a single bulb is not being bought, toilets are not being cleaned. This has been revealed in the inspection of 80,000 schools by the Education Department from July 1. The Education Department said that due to non-taking of decisions in administrative and financial matters by District Education Officers and Principals, about Rs 1400 crores are dumped in various accounts of 75 thousand government schools.

61 lakh rupees in the development fund, but there is not a single bulb in the school

Citing the example of a school in Patna district, the department said that all the classes were full. The children were studying with very little natural light reaching the classrooms. There the school management did not consider it necessary to install a single bulb, while Rs 61 lakh was deposited in the student and development fund of the concerned school. Giving such an example, the Additional Chief Secretary has expressed serious concern over this and said in a letter to the district officials that this is the failure of the headmaster. Also, there is a question mark on the monitoring system of the school.

The department wrote a letter to all DMs

Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department KK Pathak has expressed hope to the headmasters that they will take financial and administrative decisions fearlessly in the context of their schools. He has also written a letter to the DM to take necessary decisions towards correcting the financial management. According to the official letter issued, a total of 1108.8 crores is available in the development and student fund of secondary or higher secondary schools. Apart from this, 30.8 crore is available in the government account of these schools only. An amount of 261.95 crores is lying in various accounts of Bihar government in primary schools. ACS Pathak has asked the district officials to review item-wise and try to make good use of it. If that amount is for any government scheme, then it should be deposited in the government fund.

Toilets will be cleaned daily

The Additional Chief Secretary has said that the maximum amount of one lakh rupees given annually for cleaning toilets in schools is not adequate. In such a situation, the department has decided that the rate for daily cleaning should be fixed by asking for a proposal at the central level for the cleanliness of the toilets, so that the sweepers go to these schools daily and clean them. For this, appropriate amount will be provided by the Education Department. It has been said in the letter that even the goods which have been bought in the schools with government money have not even been used.

Nutrition garden program will be conducted in 20 thousand schools

Nutrition garden program will be conducted in twenty thousand middle schools of the state. In this direction, an important meeting will be held on Tuesday for coordination with various departments. The meeting will be presided over by Mithilesh Mishra, Director, Mid-Day Plan. Actually, this scheme has been made for the awareness of better nutritional diet among the children. Nutrition garden program is already being run in 8000 schools in middle schools with proper space. Now it is being increased to 20 thousand. The Nutrition Garden program has been named as Ankuran Abhiyan.

Attendance of students will be displayed on the notice board in government schools

A meeting of principals from primary to higher secondary schools was organized simultaneously in all the districts of the state on Monday through video conferencing and zoom app. In Patna, District Education Officer Amit Kumar took an online meeting of principals. In the meeting, instructions were given to strengthen the education system in the schools. Principals were told that it should be ensured that the attendance of the students in the classes is 75 percent. Along with this, instructions were given to put the daily attendance of the students on the notice board. Apart from this, instructions were also given to make a time-table for the whole week and paste it on the notice board of the school.

Many information sought from the principals

In the meeting, all the school managers were asked to ensure that the science lab is operated daily. In the meeting, data has been sought from all the headmasters about the total amount available daily in the overall education scheme, construction of extra class classes, mid-day meal scheme. Apart from this, information has also been sought from the principals to give the daily data of the total amount in the development fund, student fund and the amount taken for the schemes of development fund and student fund.

Principals had trouble connecting on the zoom app

For the first time, a meeting of principals from primary to higher secondary schools was held together through online medium. During this, many principals had trouble connecting with the zoom app. Because of this, many headmasters could not attend the online meeting. Although all the Block Education Officers were informed about the way to attend the meeting. Principals of morning shift schools attended the online meeting from their homes.