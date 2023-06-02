144 weapons deposited by people in Manipur after the appeal of the Union Home Minister

Imphal, 2 June (Hindustan Times). There has been a spurt in the handing over of arms and ammunition to the police in Manipur in the state following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal for calm. People have voluntarily deposited 144 weapons with the police in several districts of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur urged the people having local arms to hand over their arms to the local police. After this, people’s positive reaction regarding peace and disarmament is coming out. People have voluntarily handed over 144 weapons to the police in several districts of the state. The weapons handed over include several state-of-the-art weapons.

It is worth mentioning that recently there was large-scale violence in Manipur due to caste conflict. According to reports, the mob had looted a large number of 2,000 weapons from the government armory during the clashes. After this the police is making continuous efforts to recover these weapons, so far 605 weapons have been recovered. Later, under a tripartite agreement between the insurgent groups, the state government and the Center it was agreed that all weapons would be deposited. In fact, on the other hand, earlier this year, the situation had become complicated after the state government unilaterally withdrew some agreements.