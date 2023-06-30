15 lakh rupees given for the treatment of incurable diseases of 6 patients, MP Sanjay Seth thanked PM Modi

Ranchi: On the recommendation of MP Sanjay Seth, 15 lakh rupees have been given to 6 people for treatment of incurable diseases in the last 3 months from the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief Fund. This amount has been sent to the concerned hospitals so that they can be treated better. MP Sanjay Seth has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Financial help to people suffering from incurable diseases

Among those who have been given funds from the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief Fund for the treatment of incurable diseases, Riddika Tiwari, resident of Hatia, Rs. 3 lakh, Sanvi Rai, resident of Kokar, Ashish Tigga, resident of Ratu, Rs. Rs 3 lakh has been approved for Chandravanshi, Rs 2.5 lakh for Pandra resident Rajaram Singh and Rs 50,000 for Khalari resident Uma Devi. Of these, 2 patients are of cancer, while others are also suffering from incurable diseases. All these are being treated in big hospitals in metro cities like Vellore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata.

More than 70 lakhs sanctioned in a year

Member of Parliament Sanjay Seth said that in the last one year, on his recommendation, an amount of more than 70 lakhs has been sanctioned from the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief Fund for the treatment of incurable diseases. In the last 3 months, the Prime Minister has approved an amount of Rs 15 lakh. The Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief Fund always provides funds for the treatment of incurable diseases of the citizens on the recommendation of the MP. For this, it is necessary that the hospital where the treatment is being done should be affiliated with the Prime Minister’s Office. Apart from this, documents like income certificate, hospital steamt, Aadhaar card are necessary to take advantage of this.

