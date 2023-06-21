15 railway stations of Izzatnagar Railway Division will be developed as models, tender process completed, know what will be the change

Bareilly. 15 railway stations of Izatnagar Railway Division of North Eastern Railway (NER) will be developed as model under ‘Amrit Bharat Yojana’. The tender process for station beautification has been completed. The executive body will start work in the first week of July. This agency has been given a target to complete the work in 15 to 18 months. About 10 to 15 crore rupees will be spent on these selected stations. In this, an expenditure of about Rs 13.67 crore is expected at Pilibhit railway station. Railway Division’s PRI (Public Relations Officer) Rajendra Singh told that Pilibhit is an important district of Terai region.

Know how Pilibhit became

Pilibhit was once a pargana of Bareilly. The name Pilibhit is derived from ‘Pilibhit’, in the local language ‘Pili’ means yellow and ‘Bhit’ means ‘mud wall’. It was named Pilibhit because it was surrounded by a yellow mud wall. He told that Pilibhit railway station has special importance from the point of view of tourism. Tourist places like Tiger Reserve, Chuka Beach, Odhajhar Temple, Gauri Shankar Temple, Raja Venu Tila, Chhatvin Padshahi Gurudwara, Hazrat Shah Mohammad Sher Miyan Dargah etc. are present.

Pilibhit station’s platform will rise

The PRO told that the platform label of Pilibhit railway station will be raised. Ticket booking office expansion, fall sealing will be done. Due to Pilibhit being famous as Bansuri Nagri, flute murals will be displayed at the main entrance of the station building. The parking located in the station premises will be developed along with the pota hut. Provision of separate lane has been made for three wheelers in the parking area. There will be POP of ceiling in the entrance hall. By widening the platform, the refreshment room will be extended till the waiting room. The vendors have been given space in the station building.

it will change

The Public Relations Officer said that a new station of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has been established by breaking the vacant Railway Mail Service (RMS) located on platform number one for a long time.

The building will be built. By demolishing the old GRP station building, widening the platform and expanding the 3-bay PP shelter, a model toilet will be constructed here.

Automatic stairs will be built at the station Two automatic stairs will be constructed on the over bridge located at Pilibhit railway station. For water supply in the station premises, a water tank of 09 meters high and 30,000 liters capacity will be constructed. A traffic survey will be conducted for the successful outcome of the Better Rail Passenger Transport Scheme.

select these stations

Northeast Railway Divisional Manager Rekha Yadav has modernized 15 stations of Bareilly City, Bahedi, Pilibhit, Badaun, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Hathras City, Gursahaiganj, Tanakpur, Kashipur, Kichha, Rudrapur, Lalkuan under Amrit Bharat Yojana. The exercise of providing facilities and beautification has been intensified. Its tender process has been completed.

These facilities will be available at selected stations

He told that the scheduled works will also start in the coming month. Free Wi-Fi, automatic stairs and lifts, train coach indicators, disabled-friendly toilets, one hotel each at stations in major urban areas, car parking, plaza and city center, waiting room, greenery in the outer area, etc. will be installed at selected stations. The main gate will be made in corporate company look. Izzatnagar Railway Division has opened tenders. Some stations have been completed.

2.5 crore will be spent

Under Amrit Bharat Yojana, construction work will be done in the circulating area from 2.5 crore each. The platforms will be renovated and expanded at a cost of Rs 5.30-5.30 crore. Rs 3.40 crore will be spent on automatic stairs.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly