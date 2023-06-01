150 children fell ill after eating mid-day meal in Bihar’s Bagaha, know how the condition of the hospitalized children is now

In Bihar’s West Champaran, the latest case of about 150 children falling ill after consuming mid-day meal has come to light. The above incident is of Middle School Barwal and Middle School Naraipur of Narwal Barwal Panchayat under Block Bagaha 2. Where on Thursday morning at around 10 am, shortly after having food in the school, one by one about 150 children started complaining of stomach ache, headache along with vomiting and diarrhoea. After which the parents of the children reached the school and started a ruckus. In view of this, Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Principal of Middle School Barwal, while prohibiting serving food to the remaining children, gave this information to the SDM and the sub-divisional hospital.

Children being treated in the sub-divisional hospital

On the other hand, in the light of the information, the police of Nagar police station and Patkhauli OP pacified the parents who were making ruckus after reaching the school. After which the children reached the school from the Sub-Divisional Hospital and Urban PHC Bagha Do by ambulance and were taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Where the treatment of all the children was started under the supervision of doctors and health workers.

DM gave assurance to parents

After getting the information about the incident, DM Dinesh Kumar Rai and Bagaha SDM Dr. Anupama Singh also reached the hospital and inquired about the health of the children. At the same time, the parents were assured that the children would be healthy.

50-60 children were discharged from the hospital

At the same time, five doctors and health workers, including Deputy Superintendent in-charge Dr. KBN Singh, were seen deployed in the treatment of children. However, doctors say that the children have become victims of food poisoning along with the scorching heat. It could be a case of food poisoning. On the other hand, 50-60 children have been discharged from the hospital after the treatment till the dispatch of the news and the condition of the remaining children is still under control.

