153 prisoners died in the prison of Central American country El Salvador – report

central american countries El Salvador At least 153 people jailed in March 2022 have died in Salvador prisons after emergency powers were used to crack down on local gangs. Human rights group ‘Christosal’ gave this information in a report on Monday.

None of the prisoners who died were convicted – report

According to Cristocel’s report, none of the people who died were convicted of the crime they were accused of at the time of their arrest. Of these, four are women and the rest are men. According to the report, these people died due to torture and serious injuries. Nearly half of the deaths were due to being a victim of violence. Some people died due to malnutrition.

Death due to inhuman treatment-report

According to the report, the death of these people exposes the punitive policies of the security personnel and prison authorities. There have also been indications of some people dying due to not getting medical help, deliberately not giving medicine or food. However, the government has not presented any exact figure regarding the death of the prisoners.

More than 60 thousand members of notorious gangs were arrested

Earlier, the President of El Salvador, Naib Bukele, started a campaign against the notorious mafia gangs and arrested more than 60 thousand members of the notorious gangs spread across the country, due to which the space in the jail has reduced. After which President Bukele got a new mega prison built, in which 40,000 prisoners can be kept.

with language input

Bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge, 10 people from Bihar died, video surfaced t) 153 prisoners died in Salvador’s prison