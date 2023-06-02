16 gold biscuits found from the toilet of Babatpur airport, worth 1.25 billion

Varanasi, 02 June (Hindustan Times). 16 gold biscuits have been recovered from the toilet of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur. The weight of the recovered biscuit is 1866.100 grams. Its cost has been estimated at Rs 1.125 crore.

According to information received from Babatpur airport, Air India flight IX-184 from Sharjah had arrived at Babatpur airport. The officials of the Customs Department checked the passengers and their luggage from the aircraft. When nothing was found in it, the toilet was also searched. So 16 biscuits of foreign gold were found in a black colored polythene bag. The officers of the Custom Department seized the gold biscuit. After this, through CCTV, the officers of the Custom Department are collecting information about the passenger keeping polythene in the toilet. It is believed that after smuggling the gold from Sharjah to Varanasi, the passenger hid it in the toilet for fear of being caught. The custom team is engaged in identifying the passenger on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras installed in the main terminal building of the airport.