16 killed in toxic gas leak in workers’ colony in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, July 06 (HS): Poisonous gas leaked late Wednesday in a workers’ colony in the Boksburg suburb of South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, killing 16 people. Although initially the state broadcaster SABC put the number at 24, After some time, the provincial government and the police clarified that 16 deaths have been confirmed so far.

According to emergency services spokesman William Nutaldi, the accident was caused by a leak in a gas cylinder containing nitrous oxide in a yard in the Angelo squatter camp. Laborers live in this yard. Due to the rapid spread of this toxic gas in the air, people in the entire colony started running to save their lives. People started having trouble breathing. I started suffocating. So far, bodies of at least 16 people, including women and children, have been found.