1611 Block Sadhan Sewis will be appointed in Bihar, apply till July 22, know how much salary will be received

Block resource worker is to be appointed for 537 block or urban resource centers of Bihar. Under this, three resource persons are to be appointed in each block. In this way, the Education Department is going to appoint 1611 posts of block resource worker. The high level committee of the education department has taken this decision. These block resource workers are to be hired on a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000. The Education Department has issued an order that a release should be issued from the district level for the creation of a block-wise panel of retired teachers for this appointment.

Application till 22 July

According to the official information, a block-wise panel of these retired teachers will be prepared. For this, retired teachers will have to apply by July 22. They will have to make this application at the block office. Block Education Officer will receive the application. These applications will be handed over to the selection committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Education Officer.

Formation of district level selection committee by July 15

District Education Officer will constitute district level selection committee by 15th July. The meeting of the District Selection Committee will be held from 24 to 31 July. The district level selection committee to be constituted will be headed by the District Education Officer himself. District Program Officer will be its member secretary. There will be a total of five members in the committee.

Monthly honorarium will be Rs 20 thousand

District Selection Committee will prepare block wise panel for selection of applicants. In the panel formation, such a retired teacher will be placed in the first place, whose date of retirement is at the end i.e. he completes the age of 65 years at the latest. On the recommendation of the block education officer, a monthly honorarium of Rs 20 thousand will be paid to the selected block resource worker.

You can see the format of the application form on the website

Orders to this effect have been issued by State Project Director B Kartikeya Dhanji. Format of the application form for this post on the website of Bihar Education Project Council www.bepcssa.in Can be seen on.