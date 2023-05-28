17,000 SIMs canceled in Bihar, Jharkhand, customers had taken more than nine connections

Patna. In Bihar and Jharkhand, out of 21,800 SIM cards of customers having more than nine connections, a total of 17,000 have been deactivated so far in April and May. An official gave this information on Sunday. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has deactivated about 17,000 such mobile numbers out of 21,800 connections. As per the extant guidelines of DoT, a subscriber can avail a total of nine mobile connections from all the telecom service providers in India. This limit is six for customers in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North Eastern states.

Connections of about 17,000 numbers were disconnected.

Speaking to the media a senior official in the office of Special Director General Telecom, DoT (Licensing Service Area-LSA-Bihar) said that Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition Powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification Analysis in the month of April and May revealed He said that a total of 21,800 mobile connections were issued in Bihar and Jharkhand by giving more than nine connections to a consumer in excess of the permissible number. He said that connections of about 17,000 such numbers have been disconnected. Further analysis is being done to identify such numbers.

Facial analysis of about seven crore customers

Jharkhand also comes under the jurisdiction of LSA (Bihar) of DoT. DoT conducted facial analysis of around seven crore subscribers of Bihar and Jharkhand in the month of April and May and found that 21,800 mobile connections were issued in excess of the sanctioned limit. The official said DoT has recently launched a digital portal ‘Sanchar Sathi’ to empower mobile customers, strengthen their security and create awareness about citizen-centric initiatives of the central government. This portal facilitates citizens to trace the total number of mobile numbers issued in their name and to locate/block their lost phones. It also facilitates them to report mobile connections which are either not required or not availed by the subscriber.

More than 2.30 lakh mobile numbers have been deactivated

He said that DoT has already deactivated more than 2.30 lakh mobile numbers in Bihar and Jharkhand in the month of April and May, as most of their SIM cards were allegedly procured through illegal means. Telecom service providers have also blacklisted 2900 Point of Sales (PoS), which were found involved in unethical and illegal practices while issuing SIM cards. The official said that telecom service providers are initiating legal action against fake POS as well as consumers. He said that the DOT, Patna office is also in touch with the state police and has shared the intelligence generated from ASTR analysis.

This area is the ‘hotspot’ of cyber crime

He said that the state police has also assured that suitable action will be initiated against SIM fraudsters (POS/consumer). East India is witnessing a rise in cyber crimes after Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Six districts in the state – Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Gaya, Sheikhpura and Jamui are ‘hotspots’ of cyber crime. Cyber ​​criminals based in Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda, Jamui and Sheikhpura districts of the state are acting as aides to interstate gangs operating from Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal.