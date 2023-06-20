17491 cooperatives were abolished in Bihar, out of 42 thousand now 25 thousand are left

Manoj Kumar, Patna. 17491 cooperative societies have been abolished in Bihar. Now only 25487 cooperative societies are left in the state. Except for PACS, Dairy and Fisheries Co-operative Societies, there are now 8884 other types of Societies left in the state. Earlier there were total 42985 cooperative societies in the state. Many of these committees were not active for a long time. Wasn’t working through them. After the division of Jharkhand and Bihar, the justification of many committees had ended. For this reason these committees were closed.

These committees were abolished

Industrial Cooperation Committee, Cold Storage, Gramodaya, Oil Producer, Palm Jaggery Producer, Irrigation Cooperation Committee, Joint Cooperation Agriculture, Boat Transport, Tanners Cooperation and Sarvodaya Cooperation Committee have been abolished.

Highest housing society in the state

Now there are only eight SC-ST cooperative societies in the state. Among these, there is one committee each in Lakhisarai-Muzaffarpur and three committees each in Nalanda and Patna. There is not a single women welfare committee in Darbhanga and Siwan. Purnia has the maximum number of 145 women welfare committees. There is not even a single jute committee in the state. There are no transport committees in any district except East Champaran, Jamui, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Patna, Rohtas, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Vaishali and West Champaran. The state now has the maximum number of 2217 housing societies. There is no tourism committee anywhere in the state except Patna. There are five tourism committees in Patna.

Least in Araria, most other committees in Patna

district committee

Patna – 4033

Sitamarhi – 610

Nalanda – 422

Jamui – 396

Vaishali – 290

Aurangabad – 269

Lakhisarai – 214

Rohtas – 193

East Champaran – 182

Darbhanga – 181

Purnia – 172

Nawada – 166

Muzaffarpur – 144

Begusarai – 129

West Champaran – 126

Saharsa – 124

Bhagalpur – 112

Kaimur – 105

Madhubani – 105

Siwan – 82

Gaya – 76

Saran – 72

Gopalganj – 72

Supaul – 66

Samastipur – 65

Buxar – 53

Katihar – 51

Arwal – 50

Khagaria – 48

Bhojpur – 46

Munger – 43

Sheikhpura – 40

Dandy – 37

Madhepura – 34

Jehanabad – 25

Shivhar – 22

Kishanganj – 20

Araria – 00

There are 8463 PACS, 7628 dairy and 485 fishermen societies in the state.