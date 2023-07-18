18000 rupees discount on this powerful Google smartphone, great deals and offers are available here

Google Pixel 6A Flipkart: Today we are going to tell you about such a deal on the online shopping platform Flipkart, by taking advantage of which you can save up to Rs 18,000 on Google’s Pixel 6A smartphone. In this story, we are going to give you all the information related to bank offers and exchange offers on this smartphone. In such a situation, if you are thinking of buying this smartphone, then tell that you will have to pay Rs 43,999 for this. But, by taking advantage of this Flipkart sale, you can take it home for just Rs.999. For information, let us tell you that at this time many deals and discounts are being given on the online shopping platform Flipkart not only on smartphones but also on other premium electronic products like smart TVs and electronic gadgets like earbuds. So let’s know in detail about the deals offered on Google Pixel 6A.

What is the offer on Google Pixel 6A



If you have made up your mind to buy this smartphone, then tell that the company has kept its price at Rs 43,999 at this time. But, a discount of Rs 18,000 is being given directly on this smartphone on the online shopping platform Flipkart. After this discount, this smartphone is available for sale for Rs 25,999 only. Let us tell you that you will have to pay Rs 25,999 when you do not use any bank offer or exchange offer. If you use bank offers and exchange offers to buy this smartphone, then you can save a lot more money on it. Let us tell you that if you exchange your old smartphone while buying this smartphone from Flipkart, you can save up to an additional Rs 25,000. The only condition is that the condition of the smartphone being given in the exchange is good. The better the condition of your old smartphone, the more value you will be given on its exchange. If you get the full value of your old smartphone, then you can buy Google Pixel 6A for just Rs 999.

Google Pixel 6A bank offers



During the sale on Flipkart, many types of bank offers are also being given on this smartphone. By taking advantage of these offers, you will be able to buy this smartphone at an even cheaper price. Let us know in detail about the bank offers being given on Google Pixel 6A. Let us tell you that if you have a credit card of AXIS Bank, then 10 percent discount is being given on EMI transactions. Not only this, an instant discount of Rs 1,250 is being given on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders between Rs 15,000 and Rs 39,999. A 5 percent discount is being given on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions.

Google Pixel 6A Specifications



If you look at the spec sheet of Google Pixel 6A, then the company has given a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display in it. This display supports 60Hz fast refresh rate. For powerful performance, the company has used its own Tensor chipset in it. In terms of storage, this smartphone has the option of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company has given dual camera setup in the rear of this smartphone. Its primary camera is 12.2 megapixels and ultrawide camera is 12 megapixels. For video calling and selfie, an 8-megapixel shooter has been given in its front. Google Pixel 6A has a 4,410mAh battery and it also supports 18W fast charging. For information, let us tell you that the company has assured to provide three Android version upgrades and five years of security updates.

Disclaimer: Let us tell you that the offers on any online shopping platform are always changing. In such a situation, if you are planning to buy any product, then not only by reading the story, but also by visiting the site itself, check the offers.