19 opposition parties announce boycott of inauguration ceremony of new parliament building

New Delhi, May 24 (Hindustan Times). 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have announced a boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, scheduled for May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new building of Parliament.

Opposition parties on Wednesday issued a joint statement saying that Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament House completely “bypassing” President Murmu is not only a blatant “insult” but also a direct attack on our democracy. . We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Those calling for a boycott of the event included Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (MANI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

We were ready to set aside our differences and mark the occasion, the statement said. But President Murmu was completely sidelined. This is a direct attack on our democracy.

It is further stated that the President is not only the head of the state in India but is also an integral part of the Parliament. She summons, prorogates and addresses the Parliament. Parliament cannot function without the President. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament House without him. This is indecent. Violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Opposition parties said that when the spirit of democracy has been expelled from the Parliament, they do not see any value in the new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.