190 crore bungalow became Urvashi Rautela’s new home, this filmmaker’s neighbor, know what is its specialty

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela Recently, she was seen in a glamorous style at the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi had shared more than one of her pictures from Cannes with her fans. Now the actress is in headlines for her new home. She is now living in a luxurious bungalow located next to the house of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra in Mumbai. You will be shocked to hear its price.

Urvashi Rautela’s new house

Urvashi Rautela’s new house is quite luxurious. His bungalow located in the heart of Mumbai is of four floors, where all kinds of facilities are available. Along with this, many luxurious things are available for their entertainment. The architecture of the bungalow is very beautiful and classy. The interior of the bungalow is decorated with modern photographs and artefacts. It has a grand garden, gym and various facilities.

Bungalow cost Rs 190 crore

The special thing is that the backyard of the bungalow is connected to Yash Chopra’s backyard. The cost of this bungalow of Urvashi Rautela is Rs 190 crores. He has posted pictures of his house, which will not take your eyes off him. On the other hand, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the song ‘Junglee Saala’ from Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Agent’. She will be next seen in Ram Pothineni’s untitled film. Please tell that Urvashi had revealed her association with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. According to him, he had indicated to make his debut with the production house.

Recently, a video of Urvashi Rautela surfaced, in which questions were raised about Rishabh Pant. Didn’t say anything before listening to this question. Then the actress said that this is IIFA, we are celebrating films and actors, so here we should talk about films and not cricket. After which he was talked about IPL. On this, the actress said that she wants Chennai to win the IPL because of MS Dhoni.

