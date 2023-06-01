1920 Horrors Of The Heart Trailer: Hearing the screams of souls, the soul will tremble, Avika Gaur comes back to take revenge

1920 Horrors Of The Heart Trailer: Once again the dreadful scene is returning on the big screen. Tandav will do horror once again and screams of fear will echo in cinema halls! Yes, Vikram Bhatt, who has made a special identity through horror films, is again ready to execute a new fear called 1920 – Horrors of the Heart. The film will be released on 23 June.

1920 is coming to scare the audience once again

The film stars television’s darling daughter Avika Gor as a victimized daughter, on a mission to avenge her parents in Krishna Bhatt’s 1920 – Horrors of the Heart – a film that An evil spirit unleashes psychological terror with its nefarious intentions and then begins the real story of fear.’

The film will be released on these days

Vikram Bhatt Production in collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, Dr. Raj Kishore Khaware marks the directorial debut of Krishna Bhatt with the chilling thriller “1920 – Horrors of the Heart”. Avika Gor is in the lead role. The film will be released on June 23, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Regarding the film, Mahesh Bhatt said, “Vikram Bhatt has been the king of horror as a genre. I can see Krishna taking forward his father’s legacy as a talented director with a sensitive and nuanced understanding of the genre. I wish Krishna all the best in his new journey as a director.”

about 1920

Written by Mahesh Bhatt, Suhrita Das, DOP: Prakash Kutty, Production Designer Naushad Memon, Editor Kuldeep Mehan, Music Punit Dixit, Lyrics Shweta Bothra, Executive Producer Mehboob Ansari, Co-Produced by Aastha Rathod Nad, Associate Producer Dilip Soni Jaiswal and Sanjay The film produced by Singh, Raj Kishore Khaware, Rakesh Juneja and Shwetambari Bhatt will release in your nearest cinema hall on 23 June 2023.