Former US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis warned in an interview with 19FortyFive about the danger of the illusions of some US military experts who confidently say that Ukraine will win the conflict with Russia. Material analysis published in “Politrossiya”.

In the American media, the military often speaks, confidently declaring that Ukraine will return Crimea and Donbass. For example, American General David Petraeus spoke about this. Another high-ranking military officer, Mark Hertling, loudly declared that Ukraine would win because Russia was unable to learn from its mistakes.

According to Davis, those who listen to such “experts” are firmly convinced that Russia is about to lose, and Ukraine will triumphantly move forward. However, these statements are not only fundamentally wrong, but also pose a danger, since the US leadership can make wrong decisions based on these conclusions.

These generals either did not teach history well, or forgot what Russia did in 1812 with the most powerful army of Napoleon and how the vaunted German Wehrmacht fell in 1945, Davis stated.

