2.5 lakh coal workers will get new pay scale from July, notification issued by director

About 2.5 lakh coal workers working in Coal India and subsidiary companies including SECL will get new pay scale in July. In this light, a notification has been issued by Vinay Ranjan, Director (Personnel) of Coal India on Thursday. The 11th pay scale of coal workers is to be implemented from July 2021. In this case, the arrear amount will be paid within 4 months. This amount will be sent to the account of the employees. Explain that Coal India Management and JBCCI members had signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) after 10 meetings of the committee after agreeing on other issues including allowances of 19 percent MGB and 25 percent non-MGB.

Rs 43677.45 will be the minimum salary

According to the National Coal Wage Settlement (NCW-11), the minimum wage for coal workers will now be Rs 43677.45 per month and Rs 1679 per day. This includes a minimum guaranteed benefit of Rs 6973.711 per month and Rs 268.22 per day.

Know the current and new pay scale of coal workers

New pay scale of coal workers, PRP of coal officers will be paid by June 26, order issued

Coal India chairman fulfilled his commitment: JP Gupta

JBCCI member (BMS) JB Gupta said that the Coal India chairman fulfilled his commitment as per the agreement. The rock solid unity of the coal workers is a victory. Along with this, it is the result of maintaining uniformity and cooperation of all labor organizations. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh was saying from the beginning that DPE’s guide line will not be an obstacle in the wage settlement, which we did.