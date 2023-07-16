2 youths trapped in Gumla’s Koyal river, villagers saved their lives with the help of a rope, see VIDEO

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Two tractor drivers got stuck in the river while crossing the North Koel river flowing from Tendar located in Ghaghra police station of Gumla district. While crossing the river there was a sudden flood. Due to which two youths driving the tractor, Vishal Yadav and Rahul Badaik got trapped in the fast current of the river. After getting stuck in the middle of the river, both climbed on top of the tractor. Started calling for help. The villagers saved the lives of both the youths by taking them out of the middle of the river with the help of a rope.

Two youths stranded in Koyal river in Ghaghra, Gumla. The villagers saved their lives by keeping their lives on their palms with the help of a rope.#jharkhandnews #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/ZToFi1yuez

— Mithilesh Jha (@Mithilesh_Jha1) July 16, 2023



Two people stranded crossing the North Cuckoo River.

Two youths got trapped due to sudden flood in the river.

Due to getting stuck in the water of the river, both of them climbed on top of the tractor.

The villagers saved the lives of both the youths by taking them out of the middle of the river with the help of a rope.

Both the youths were stuck in the river for hours

The people of the village helped both the youths by putting their lives on their hands and after a lot of effort, they pulled out both the youths trapped in the flood with the help of a rope. On coming out of the river, both the youths told that like every day they were crossing the river, but in the meantime a strong current of water started flowing in the river. This got us both trapped. Both climbed on top of the tractor and pleaded for help. Hearing the sound, the villagers gathered and pulled both of us out of the river with the help of a rope.

Hazaribagh: Jairam Mahato roared in the Change Sankalp Mahasabha, said- whenever the student has spoken, the throne of the state has been shaken

Both tractors stuck in the river

It was told that a few years ago the new bridge in Tendar Koyal river had collapsed. After this a new bridge is being built here. On Sunday, both the youths were working in road construction. A road is also being built near the river. In which both the youths are working and while returning from work, while crossing the river suddenly the river got flooded. Due to which both got trapped. However, both the tractors are still stuck in the middle of the river.

Due to lack of a bridge on the North Koel river flowing through Tendar, many villages become islands during the rainy season. Due to this the contact of the village with the block headquarters is cut off.

Due to lack of bridge, many villages become islands in rainy days.

Here, it has been raining in Gumla for two days. Due to which there is a situation of flood in the rivers of the hilly areas. Please tell that due to lack of bridge in Tendar river, many villages become islands during rainy days. In this, dozens of villages including Tendar, Navatoli, Pakarkona, Bakitala, Dumar Path are cut off from the block headquarters. If someone had fallen ill during this time, his God is the master.

Both the youths trapped in the river pleaded for help

On Sunday, both the youths engaged in road construction were crossing the North Koel river with a tractor. Had just reached some distance in the river that the strong current of water started flowing. Due to this the tractor could not go ahead. Due to this, both the youth got surrounded in the strong current of water. Seeing themselves trapped in the river, both the young men hurriedly climbed on top of the tractor. Both the youths told that the fear of being swept away by the strong current of water also started troubling them. Both did not lose courage and requested the villagers for help.

Sawan 2023: Gumla’s Vasudev Kona temple is eternal, here Bholenath fulfills every wish

The rope and the villagers saved the lives of both the youths

Hearing the sound, the villagers gathered on the banks of the river started making efforts to save both the youths. During this, some villagers brought a rope and threw it towards both the youths. Then with the help of a rope slowly started coming out of the river. Both the youths said that while coming out with the help of the rope, they were feeling scared due to the strong flow of water, but did not lose courage and finally with the help of the rope and the villagers, both came out of the river and breathed a sigh of relief. Both the youths said that if the villagers had not reached for help in time, we might not have been able to get out of the river at all.