200 people will be able to watch the world of stars in 3D in Patna’s planetarium, four films selected

The people of Patna will soon get an opportunity to see and understand the world of stars on a 3D screen in the new auditorium of the Planetarium. American 3D screen and German 3D projector have been installed in the planetarium. According to the information received, the show will be conducted for the audience in the third week of June. In the new planetarium room, 200 people will be able to watch 3D and 3D shows simultaneously. Four films have been selected by the department for the 3D show. Along with this, eight films of Toddy have been selected.

Active 3D glasses worth Rs 700 will be provided

Active 3D glasses worth about Rs 700 will also be provided to the audience to watch the 3D show in the planetarium. After the show all the audience will have to collect the active three glasses. World class films made on the solar system will be shown to the audience through six digital 3D projectors in the planetarium.

seating arrangement work started

At present, the work of floor fabrication and seating arrangement has been started in the planetarium. The work of modernization of the planetarium is being done at a cost of about Rs 34 crore. The laser projector in the planetarium will mix the RGB rays through a computer to create the actual colors for the 3D show. Along with this, a 3D sound system has also been developed for the audience, which will make the audience feel like reaching the Milky Way through the background sound.

These four 3D films were selected

Astro mission: In this, the audience will be informed about the texture of the asteroid and its impact on the human race.

VR Stars : In this, along with giving information about the origin and development of stars, the audience will be shown about the internal structure of stars.

Voyager Mission: In this, detailed information about the Voyager mission will be given. Along with this, exciting pictures of Jupiter and Saturn will be shown.

Space Next: In this film, the audience will be told about the space journey in detail.

Eight shows will run in a day

Viewers will be able to book tickets sitting at home for the 2D and 3D shows running in the planetarium. The facility of e-tickets will be provided to the people by the planetarium management. A total of eight shows will be played for the audience in a day. Of these, four 2D and 4 3D shows will be run. Apart from e-tickets, the facility of manual tickets will also be given to the visitors. The ticket rate has also been fixed in the recent meeting held by the department. For children up to 14 years of age, the ticket price for toody show will be Rs.50 and for 3D show it will be Rs.60. On the other hand, for people above 14 years of age, the ticket for Toddy show will be Rs.80 and for 3D show, Rs.100 will be charged. Apart from this, a ticket fee of Rs 10 and Rs 20 will be kept from the group of school children.

