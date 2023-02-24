February 24, 2023, 12:57 – BLiTZ – News

Political scientist, director of the ANO “Institute for Regional Problems” Natalya Lindigrin spoke about how the mass interest of Russians in the rally-concert held in Luzhniki on February 22 should be understood. About this expert told in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

According to Lindigrina, 200,000 spectators who gathered at the stadium on a frosty day attended the events in order to declare their position and express their solidarity with the current course of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also showed their solidarity with the defenders of the patronymic, who protect the interests of our country in the framework of a special military operation.

The expert added that the hallmark of the event was the choice of speakers. The organizers invited not only Russian stars of the first magnitude, but also new, young artists who have formed as performers against the backdrop of the events of the past year. We are talking about Natalya Kachura, Akim Apacheva, SHAMAN, as well as the groups “The Day After Tomorrow” and “St. John’s Wort”. Lindigrina clarifies that they all either come from Novorossia and Donbass themselves, or travel there regularly, absorbing the events taking place there into their work.

“Such events – emotional, heartfelt – are certainly important for us today. They make it possible to feel that we are together, we are strong, which means we will win the same way we won before. The history of Russia is a history of victories, and it will always be so,” the political scientist summed up.

