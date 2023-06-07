200 to 220 airports and water aerodromes will be built in India in the next 5 years, Jyotiraditya Scindia announced

New Delhi : Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that 200 to 220 airports, heliports and water aerodromes will be constructed in India during the next 5 years. After the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru have a capacity of around 22 crores. At the same time, adding Navi Mumbai and Jewar Airport will take it to 41.5 crores in the next 8 years.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that our capex of 1 lakh crore is fixed in the field of airports, out of which 25-30 thousand crore will be made by AAI along with the rest of the private sector. AAI will spend on 42 brownfield and 3 greenfield airports. Along with this, the private sector will spend on 4 brownfield and 3 greenfield airports.

Let us inform that by the year 2021, there were a total of 487 airports in India. According to the website of the Airports Authority of India, there are 487 airports and airstrips in India, out of which AAI manages a total of 137 airports. Of these, 29 international airports, 10 customs airports and 103 domestic airports are included.

Kanpur: Kanpur’s old airport closed after 53 years, aircraft will fly from the new terminal today, know the fare

Along with this, if we talk about the world, then America has the maximum number of airports. Their number is 13,513. In this case, Brazil is in second place, where there are more than four thousand airports. In third place is Mexico, which has more than 1,700 airports.