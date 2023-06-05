200 years old mango and banyan tree in Lucknow, Uda Devi had killed 36 British by climbing this tree

Lucknow. Today the whole country is celebrating Environment Day. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5 June. On this day people are also made aware about the environment. Along with this, trees are planted at different places on this day so that our future generations do not face any problem in the future. On this day, people are also made aware by doing various programs in schools, colleges, offices and many institutions. However, in today’s era of industrialization, indiscriminate felling of trees has become a matter of concern. But, even today there are some such trees in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, about which you will be surprised to know. We are talking about those trees of Lucknow which have been living for centuries. This is such a tree. Which has also seen the war of independence. In the freedom struggle of 1857, the British exiled Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh to Calcutta. After this Begum Hazrat Mahal took command of the rebellion.

36 British were killed here

During the rebellion, there was a war against the British in Chinhat. Many soldiers including Makka Pasi were martyred. Uda Devi was the wife of this Makka Pasi. He also took a front from the British. On November 16, 1857, Uda Devi had killed 36 Britishers by climbing this banyan tree in Sikandarbagh. Meanwhile, she was martyred due to bullet injury near this tree. The witness of the freedom struggle, this banyan is still present in the NBRI campus of the capital Lucknow. Its age is more than 200 years. It is also one of the 948 heritage trees of the state. There are a total of 28 such heritage trees in Lucknow, which have been protecting our climate for years.

200 year old mango tree

The second historical tree is a 200-year-old mango tree spread over 1600 square feet in Dussehri village on Hardoi Road in Kakori. It is also called mother plant of Dussehri mango. Although the size of its fruit remains small. Even now every year mangoes grow in this tree. Even if four-five fruits come. The whole area of ​​Malihabad is famous for Dussehri in its name. There are Dussehri mango orchards in 2.70 lakh hectares. In this episode, three trees of Parijat in Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park are included in the list of heritage trees. Its recognition is in the form of a Devvriksha.

These trees were present before the zoo was built

These trees were present before the zoo was built. Apart from this, there is an Aru tree, whose age is more than 10 years. There are maximum 12 heritage trees in Kukrail area. There is one banyan tree in Malhaur range and three Peepal trees in Vigyanpuri Bharwara. Whose age is more than 150 years. Followers of Hinduism and Buddhism worship here even today. Peepal tree at Baikunth Dham located at Khanna Bhatta in Alambagh and Banyan tree at Manjhi Nikrojpur in Malihabad are marked as heritage trees. The historical recognition of the banyan tree of Manjhi Nikrojpur is also in Skanda Purana. It is considered the tree of Megha Nakshatra. Apart from this, there is a historical recognition of Peepal tree in Tiwaripur of BKT.

