2019 lok sabha elections were fought on dead bodies of soldiers satyapal malik attack on pm modi over pulwama amh

Former governor Malik has been vocal about issues related to Jammu and Kashmir and supported the protesting farmers during the protest against the three agricultural laws of the Center (now repealed). It is noteworthy that on February 14, 2019, 40 soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Further, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik said that the Prime Minister was doing his shooting in Jim Corbett National Park. When he came out from there I got a call, I told him that our soldiers were killed and they were killed because of our mistake, so he told me to shut up and not to talk about this topic.