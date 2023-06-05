21 Bihar passengers killed, 65 injured, 35 missing in Odisha train accident

In the Odisha train accident, 21 people from Bihar have died and 35 people have been confirmed missing. Disaster Management Department Minister Shahnawaz reviewed it with the officials at Patel Bhavan on Monday. He gave instructions to the officials for complete information about the return of the injured, the missing and the dead in the incident.

Recruit more than 40 people

Minister Shahnawaz said that a four-member team that reached Odisha from Bihar went to the hospital and inquired about the injured from the doctors. Even now more than 40 people are admitted. Four people are admitted in ICU. Department Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Joint Secretary and OSD were present in the meeting.

21 passengers of Bihar died

The department has said that in the information so far, there is information about the death of 21 passengers from Bihar. In which five from Madhubani, four from Muzaffarpur, three from East Champaran, two each from Purnia, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and West Champaran and one from Nawada are included. In coordination with the Balasore district administration, action has been taken to take the dead body to the relatives. Till now, three dead bodies of Madhubani and one each of Muzaffarpur, Nawada and East Champaran i.e. a total of six bodies have been taken to their relatives.

65 injured

According to the information, 65 passengers have been reported injured, including 24 from Muzaffarpur, two each from Purnea, Nawada, Banka, Begusarai and Bhagalpur and Munger, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Katihar, Kaimur, Jamui, Madhepura, Jamui, Complete details of one each (42 in total) and 23 injured in Madhubani and Munger are being taken. The injured are being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

‘For a minute we felt that we lost consciousness and we were also dead…’, know the story of the family of Patna who survived the Odisha train accident

Missing is being searched

35 passengers from Bihar have been reported missing. This includes seven from Madhubani, five from Bhagalpur, four from Begusarai, three each from Samastipur, Darbhanga and Sitamarhi, two each from East Champaran and Jamui, one each from Sheikhpura, Patna, Siwan, Khagaria, Vaishali and Gaya. Passengers from Bihar have been brought to Bihar in two buses from Balasore. There are 26 passengers in the second bus from Balasore.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kM1Ausw75M0) t)indian railways