21 sand ghats under panchayats in Deoghar, lifting started at cheap rates

Deoghar In the mining department, 21 sand ghats of the district have been brought under panchayats. From June 2, sand lifting has also started from many sand ghats. Manual challan is being provided to the tractor drivers from the panchayat office. Sand is being lifted from the sand ghats at the rate of Rs 100 per 100 CFT.

These documents of tractor owners and drivers will be deposited

During this, the registration number, Aadhaar number and driving license of the vehicle are being collected from the tractor owner and driver by the Panchayat office. According to the guideline, it will be supplied in the block area only. There will be no commercial use of sand at all. This sand will be used for private, non-commercial, community purpose and government-sponsored welfare schemes.

Sand lifting will stop from June 10

DMO Rajesh Kumar told that from June 10, there will be no lifting of sand from the rivers on the instructions of NGT. The sand will be lifted only till June 9. Along with the endowment ghats, there will be a ban on sand lifting from the sand ghats under the panchayats from June 10. This ban will remain in place till October 15 during the monsoon.

FIR on drivers and owners of three sand tractors in Kunda police station

Here, on the complaint of DMO Rajesh Kumar in the case of three sand tractors caught near Chitolodhiya bridge, a case has been registered in Kunda police station. In this, the drivers and owners of the three tractors have been made accused. It was told that ASI Kolay Kalondia of Kunda police station was on night patrol. At the same time, seeing the police patrol team at around 5 am on June 1, the drivers of the three tractors ran away leaving their vehicles. The police brought all the three tractors and kept them in the Kunda police station. Mining challan was not presented by anyone in relation to the sand loaded on all the three tractors.

