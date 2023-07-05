210 seats vacant from 6th to 9th in CM School of Excellence, Deoghar, second merit list will be released soon

Deoghar News: In CM School of Excellence Armitra Plus Two School, Matri Mandir Balika High School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Residential School, 210 seats are vacant after enrollment on the basis of first merit list from classes VI to IX. 101 seats are vacant in Armitra Plus Two School, 105 seats in Matri Mandir Girls High School and four seats are vacant in class VI in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School. According to the information received from the DEO office, on the basis of the examination in CM School of Excellence, students with waiting list will be given a chance to enroll.

Second merit list will be released soon

Along with following the reservation roster in the merit list, EWS students will also be given the benefit of reservation in enrollment. Soon the second merit list i.e. merit list will be published. If you look at the statistics of Matri Mandir Girls High School, there are 21 seats vacant in class VI, 20 seats in class VII, 24 seats in class VIII and 40 seats in class IX. According to the data of the DEO office, 320 seats have been earmarked for admission in class VI in Aramitra Plus Two School, 200 seats in Matri Mandir Girls High School and 25 seats in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School, Deoghar.

Says DEO Tony Premraj Toppo

Deoghar District Education Officer Tony Premraj Toppo told that caste certificates of places like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh were given by the students for taking nomination on the basis of first merit list. Because of which the seats are vacant. The quota of EWS is also lying vacant. Soon, on the basis of waiting list, the work of nomination on vacant seats will be completed by publishing the second merit list.

Jharkhand government changed the names of 80 excellent schools, now 'CM School of Excellence' will be added to these schools