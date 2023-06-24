223 real estate projects not built on time in Bihar, billions of rupees of thousands of people stranded, know the whole matter

Sumit, Patna. Under the Real Estate Act, 223 projects of the state registered in Bihar RERA could not be completed within their stipulated time. Due to negligence of the builder, dispute with the land owner, lack of money etc., these projects are lying incomplete for a long time. Due to this, the houses of thousands of people associated with these projects have also been eclipsed. Now the Bihar Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has decided that these incomplete projects will be completed with the help of the concerned Allottee Association.

Committee headed by Nupur Banerjee

Bihar RERA has released the list of all 223 projects on its official website. According to the information received from RERA, a three-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of RERA member Nupur Banerjee to complete these projects. Two judicial officers, RERA’s Adjudicating Officer and Senior Legal Consultant have been included in this committee. This committee will gradually assess the current status of the project by talking to all the allottees and promoters associated with the project. It will be seen in this how much work is left. Why did the work stop? If the association is not formed, then the process of forming it will be done.

Allottee Association will get the first chance

After getting the details of the project, the committee will give the first opportunity to the allottee association of the concerned project to complete the project. If the allottee agrees with the existing builder, then he will be given a chance to complete the work again with certain conditions. If the allottees want to complete the project on their own or with the help of any other builder, they will also get this opportunity. This whole process will be completed under section eight of RERA. RERA will send the recommendation of the allottees to the state government. The work will be completed after the approval of the government.

RERA gave a chance under amnesty scheme

Most of the 223 projects that have expired were registered or re-registered between 2018 and 2020. Bihar RERA gave exemption to such projects during the Covid period and gave them an opportunity to extend the project completion period by taking some charges. But, the promoters neither came forward for registration nor completed the project. After the expiry of the term in March 2023, the process has been started afresh by declaring such projects as lapsed. It is to be known that for extension of the duration of any project, it is mandatory for the promoter to apply at least three months before the expiry of the period, giving proper reasons.

List of laps 223 project public on website

Bihar RERA President Naveen Verma said that the list of 223 lapsed projects has been made public on the website so that the concerned builder or allottee can see it. In case of lapsed projects, the rights of the promoter lapse. The project will be completed with the opinion of allottees and promoters.