The authorities of the village of Pulyny in the Zhytomyr region in northwestern Ukraine have renamed 23 streets in their subordinate settlements. This was reported on Tuesday, February 21, by local media, citing Alexander Gavrilyuk, head of the Pulinsky village council.

“23 names have been changed – 19 streets and four lanes in 11 settlements,” Gavrilyuk said.

In particular, Yury Gagarin Street was subjected to “de-Russification”. Now it will bear the name of the Ukrainian cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk. Pyotr Tchaikovsky Street will become the street of the Ukrainian composer Volodymyr Ivasyuk. Also renamed the street of the Soviet test pilot Valery Chkalov and a number of others.

Earlier, on February 13, it was reported that 90 streets, lanes and squares were renamed in the Poltava region. Materials for renaming were prepared by a specially created commission for four months.

In the same month, it became known that 18 streets, lanes and other toponyms associated with the Soviet past would change their names in Kharkov.

The fight against Soviet and Russian monuments in Ukraine began in 2015 after the adoption of the law “On the condemnation of the communist and Nazi regimes.” The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects, the names of which are in any way connected with the USSR. Thus, in eight years, the country’s authorities demolished more than 2.5 thousand monuments, changed the names of more than 900 settlements and about 50 thousand streets.