236 crore rupees will be invested in Bihar, paper mill and textiles unit will open

Paper mill and textiles unit will be set up in Bihar. A total of more than 13.86 acres of land has been allotted for this. There will be a total investment of Rs 236 crore in this. This investment is to be made in 12 units of 10 industrial areas of the state. Of these, the biggest investment will be made in setting up a paper mill. About 10 acres of land has been allotted for setting up paper mill in Muzaffarpur. Apart from this, land has also been allotted to Dave India. An investment of Rs 236.32 crore will be made in textile, food processing, furniture, IT/ITES, paper mill and agriculture equipment. Most of the investment is proposed in Biyada area of ​​Muzaffarpur, Patna and Gaya districts.

land allotted

The project clearance committee of Biada, headed by Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, has allotted the land for this. This decision has been taken in the meeting of the Project Clearance Committee (PCC) held on Tuesday.

311 crore investment so far under textile and leather policy

The date of application to avail benefits under Bihar’s Textile and Leather Policy is 30 June. So far 59 units have been registered under this policy. In this, the investment process of Rs 311.63 crore is going on. Most of these investments have started getting off the ground.

Increasing interest in investment after leather and textile policy

According to the information, the Textile and Leather Policy has come into effect in June 2022. Seven meetings of the State Investment Promotion Board have been held since the introduction of the policy. In these, clearance proposals were given to more than 47 investment proposals. The remaining proposals have been accepted at the government level. After the Leather and Textile Policy, the interest for investment in this sector is continuously increasing. For example, in the 40th Investment Promotion Board meeting, investment proposals worth about 25 crores have come. Investment proposals worth 46.11 crores in 41st meeting, 9.42 in 42nd, 11.50 in 43rd, 17.11 in 45th, 42.20 in 46th and 46.62 crores in 47th council meeting were given, which were given first clearance.