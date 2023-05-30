24 phones and a tab were recovered in police raids from Patna to Mahnar, City SP handed over mobiles to people who had left hope

Patna Police has now started a campaign for mobile recovery along with catching snatchers. The team of Digha police recovered 24 mobile phones and a tab by conducting raids at Polshan Road, Pati Pul, Kurji in Digha, Patna as well as Mahnar in Vaishali district. All these mobile phones were found from laborers and those people had bought them from someone. Police has also made a list of those shopkeepers and a case will be registered against them also. Sub-inspector Soni Rai of Digha police station played an important role in the recovery of the mobile phone.

City SP handed over mobile to people with his own hands

City SP Vaibhav Sharma also reached Digha police station and handed over the people whose mobile phones were recovered. Many of them had given up hope of getting their mobile phones. But as soon as he got his mobile phone, he became very happy and thanked Patna Police. Hrithik Kumar’s mobile phone was lost and he did not expect to get it back. He said that my mobile phone was worth 35 thousand rupees and it had gone missing. Very happy to be back. Prashant Kumar’s mobile phone was stolen from the house, but only Sanha was registered. However, Prashant’s mobile phone was also found and handed over to the police.

42 mobile phones have been traced, will be recovered soon

City SP Madhya Vaibhav Sharma told that Patna Police is sensitive about mobile missing or snatching. Two teams have been formed regarding mobile phones. One team is working in Secretariat and Town Police subdivision and the other team in Law and Order subdivision regarding mobile snatching or missing. Every month about 50 to 100 cases of missing and snatching of mobile phones come to the fore. The police is trying to recover all those mobile phones. Presently there are 42 such mobile phones, which have been traced and they will be recovered soon. So far, 30 percent of all the mobile phones that have been stolen have been recovered.

