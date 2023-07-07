244 new city buses will run in Ranchi from November 15, will be able to travel till Ring Road at a very economical rate

To improve the urban transport system, the state government will launch 244 new city buses on the roads of the capital on November 15. Of these, there will be 24 AC and 220 normal buses. The Municipal Corporation has floated a tender on Thursday to buy the bus. Pre-bid meeting will be held on 17th July. Tender paper can be submitted till August 7. Whereas, the bids of those participating in the tender will be opened on August 10.

Bus service will be extended till Ring Road:

Under the new system, the city bus service will be extended up to Ring Road. Buses will be operated from one end to the other in different routes of the city. So that the people of the city can travel with less money. Common people should take maximum advantage of this bus service, for this its fare will be kept low. Overall, the service will be given on no profit, no loss.

The agency will operate the buses:

City buses will be operated in PPP mode. The private agency which will buy the bus will provide the same driver and conductor to the corporation. The agency will also do the work of collecting the rent. Only the agency will operate the buses on the fixed routes.