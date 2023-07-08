25 thousand teachers will be recruited in Gujarat

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, 08 July (Hindustan Times). 25 thousand new teachers will be recruited in Gujarat. Minister of State for Education Prafulla Panseria gave information to this effect. He was speaking on education policy. He said that not a single government school would be closed in the state. Even if there are eight or 10 students, the school will be run, it will not be closed.

Panseria told reporters on Saturday that 16,000 new rooms would also be constructed in state government schools. Apart from this, he said an important thing that if the children have to go from one village to another for studies, then the government will also arrange vehicles for them. On the question of closure of government schools in the state, the Education Minister said that the government has not taken any step to close government schools. Not a single government school will be closed. In the village where the number of students will be 8 to 10 and if they have to go to the nearest village 5 to 10 kilometers away, then there is a plan for them. The government is ready to make arrangements for vans etc. for such students. The Teachers Eligibility Test was conducted by the Gujarat State Examination Board for the appointment of primary school teachers for classes 1 to 5.

There are a total of 28,212 vacant posts of Acharyas and teachers in Government and Granted Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools in Gujarat. 1028 primary schools, 786 government high schools and 1775 granted high schools in the state are without teachers. Apart from this, there are 16,318 vacancies of teachers in state government primary schools and 774 vacancies in granted primary schools. Apart from this, there is a shortage of 19,128 rooms in government primary schools. However, the government has started the process in this direction by deciding to construct 11,000 rooms.

By the coming year 2027-28, 38,550 teachers will retire in the state. In this, 25,560 teachers will retire in classes 1 to 5, 2292 in classes 6 to 8, 10,698 in classes 9 to 12.