250 fighter jets thundering in the skies of Germany, the biggest maneuver ever in the history of NATO begins

Berlin, June 13 (Hindustan). At present, 250 fighter planes are thundering in the sky of Germany. This is by far the largest exercise in the history of NATO. Exercise ‘Air Defender-2023’ will conclude on 23 June. This maneuver of NATO is being considered as the biggest war preparation against Russia. About 10,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft from 25 countries are participating in this exercise.

It is being said that during this time these soldiers and aircraft will practice a proxy attack on Russia. For this maneuver, America alone has sent 2000 Air National Guard and about 100 aircraft. Fighter aircraft of non-NATO countries Sweden and Japan are also participating in this ‘Air Defender-2023’.

German Air Force Chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, a key participant in organizing the exercise, said the exercise was a signal. Above all for us is the protection of our citizens. For NATO countries, we are in a position to respond quickly. With such exercises, we will be able to defend the alliance from all angles. Gerhartz said that he had proposed the exercise in 2018, but for one reason or the other, the exercise kept getting postponed and is being held now.