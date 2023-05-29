25000 volt current landed on pole on Howrah-New Delhi route in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, 13 laborers injured, 6 burnt alive

Dhanbad, Kamdev Singh. A major incident has taken place near the Nichitpur rail gate between Dhanbad and Gomo station on the Howrah-New Delhi rail route. Where 13 people came under the grip of 25 thousand volt current, in which 6 people died.

how did the accident happen

Actually, laborers were burying poles near Nichitpur rail gate and they did not take shutdown. During work the pole staggered and touched a 25000 volt overhead wire. After which 6 people have died on the spot due to electrocution. According to the information, this incident happened in pole number 7 of the down line. 13 people were present on the spot during the incident. 6 laborers were burnt alive due to electrocution. While two laborers somehow escaped from there after saving their lives. Nisha Kumari, a young girl from the adjacent colony, was taking water from the chapanal of the same place. She too got electrocuted. However, his condition is not critical.

Railway officials reached the spot

The laborers who died are said to be residents of Latehar, Palamu and Allahabad. The dead include Govind Singh, Shyamdev Singh, Suresh Mistry, Shyam Bhuiya, Sanjay Ram and one other. On receiving the information, senior railway officials including DRM Kamal Kishore Sinha reached the spot and inquired about the matter.

Trains stopped at different stations

After the incident, trains coming and going on the route have been stopped at different stations. According to the information, the condition of the injured is still stable. Here, after the accident, tremendous anger of the common people was seen. People are blaming the contractor and the Railways for this incident. He says that if the railway administration had not been negligent, this accident would not have happened.

what do eyewitnesses say

According to the eyewitnesses, the fire kept burning for an hour due to the current. Due to this there was a hue and cry in the surrounding areas. On receiving information about the incident, Baghmara SDPO Nisha Murmu, Ramkanali OP in-charge VK Chetan and other police stations reached the spot and investigated the matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yeDC422HZQ)

what did drm say

When the question was asked to the DRM regarding the negligence of the Railways, he said that this work was going on without power block. Further action will be taken after investigating the incident. At present all the dead bodies have been taken out. Police has started investigating the matter and train service has been restored.