26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana will be brought to India, US court approves

26/11 terror attack The way has been cleared to bring the accused Tahawwur Rana to India. A California-based US court has allowed the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India.

In 2020, India had demanded the arrest

On June 10, 2020, India lodged a complaint seeking the provisional arrest of 62-year-old Rana with a view to extradition. The Biden administration supported and approved Rana’s extradition to India.

Court ordered extradition after studying all the documents

In a 48-page order dated May 16, District Court Judge Jacqueline Chooljian for the Central District of California said the court has reviewed and considered all documents presented in support and opposition to the request and the arguments presented at the hearing. Justice said the court’s conclusion that the 62-year-old Rana is extraditable for the offenses for which his extradition is requested.

26/11 Mumbai attack: Pakistan finally accepted, Lashkar 11 terrorists were involved in 26/11 attack

US court approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to IndiaRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/kbDYYjnBPf#TahawwurRana #extraction #2008Mumbaiterrorattacks #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/olIf4VfZZo

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 18, 2023



NIA ready to bring Rana to India

Rana was arrested in the US after India requested his extradition for his role in the horrific terrorist attacks in Mumbai on 26 November 2008. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it is ready to initiate proceedings to bring him to India through diplomatic channels. Rana’s role in the 26/11 attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists is being probed by the NIA.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the US government said, Rana helped the terrorist organization and its associates

During the court hearing, attorneys for the US government argued that Rana knew that his childhood friend, Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley, was involved in the Lashkar-e-Taiba and thus was responsible for aiding and abetting Headley’s activities. By providing cover, he helped the terrorist organization and its associates. On the other hand, Rana’s lawyer opposed the extradition.

166 people were killed in the Mumbai terror attack

A total of 166 people including six Americans were killed in the Mumbai terror attacks. These attacks were carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists. These attacks continued for more than 60 hours at prestigious and important places in Mumbai. A terrorist named Ajmal Kasab was caught alive in these attacks, who was hanged in India on 21 November 2012. The remaining terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces during the attacks.