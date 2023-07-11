27 years of Prabhat Khabar in Bihar: cloth bags distributed under social concern, people congratulated and appreciated the campaign

On completion of 27 years of Prabhat Khabar, in collaboration with ‘Rotary Club of Patna’ and ‘PM & Mall’, appealed people to use cloth bags instead of polythene in the capital’s biggest mall ‘PM & Mall’ on Tuesday. Gone. At the same time, a resolution was given to motivate our acquaintances to adopt them. Hundreds of people were present in this program at ‘PM&Mall’. The situation was such that people stood on every floor and kept getting acquainted with this program. During this, more than three hundred cloth bags were distributed free of cost among the people. Many students present here also became a part of this campaign and appreciated Prabhat Khabar.

Prabhat Khabar State Editor Ajay Kumar, Local Editor Ranjit Prasad Singh, State Bureau Head Mithilesh, PM & Mall General Manager Ratan Singh, Rotary Club of Patna President Anuj Raj, Dr C Khandelwal, KK Verma, Sonali Kishore, Kavita were present on the occasion. Sinha etc. remained active.

The youth took a pledge, will take the bag to the market

On the occasion, Prabhat Khabar’s State Editor Ajay Kumar requested the people present in the mall premises not to use polythene themselves. Also prevent others from doing the same. Make people aware of the harmful effects of polythene. Go to the market only with a cloth or jute bag. This is good for all of us. Paper, cloth and jute bags and bags can be a better alternative to polythene. They are completely eco friendly. Their use does not harm the environment. The youth present in the program promised that they will neither use polythene nor will they allow others to do so.

Everyone’s contribution is important…

Addressing the people in the program, local editor Ranjit Prasad Singh and State Bureau Head Mithilesh said that recently on behalf of Prabhat Khabar, on ‘International Plastic Bag Free Day’, while shopping in cloth bags, selfies and photos were sent to send. Appeal was made. A large number of readers participated in this and sent their selfies and photos while shopping in the market, which were published by us. To avoid future hazards, we have to make the city plastic free. Everyone’s contribution is necessary in this.

He became an associate of Prabhat Khabar, congratulated on the foundation day, appreciated the program

Many congratulations to Prabhat Khabar on its 27th foundation day. The specialty of Prabhat Khabar has been that this newspaper keeps raising the issue of public problems prominently. There is a need to support the society in this. Our club members are also continuously giving the message of ‘No Polythene’ to the people. People should take this campaign hand in hand. More than 300 cloth bags were distributed free of cost today by Rotary Club of Patna. This type of event will continue in the future as well. – Anuj Raj, President, Rotary Club of Patna

Plastic has become an important part of life. But if you want to save the environment, then take part in the campaign of newspapers and clubs and boycott plastic bags. I appeal to all the people of my state, young generations, students, that if plastic is found anywhere in vegetable markets, fruit shops or other malls, do not take it and refuse to give it to them too. Everyone should say no to plastic by participating in Prabhat Khabar’s campaign. – Ratan Singh, General Manager, PM & Mall, Patna

Prabhat Khabar completes 27 years of its journey in Bihar, your trust is our strength

First of all, many best wishes to Prabhat Khabar on its 27th foundation day and congratulations to the entire team. All the news in this newspaper is factual and related to public concern. Everyone should join its campaign ‘Give up polythene-plastic, connect with cloth bags’ and take a pledge not to use polythene for life. If everyone takes a pledge not to take polythene from the business class, then the city can be freed from it. – Dr. C Khandelwal, PDG

If we do not wake up even now, then the coming tomorrow will be even more frightening. Everyone has to be aware about this. Use cloth bags instead of plastic bags. Retailers should also be made aware of this. The drains and chambers of the city are getting jammed due to the use of polythene. One of the most dangerous and unavoidable effects of plastic bags on the environment is that they take years to decompose. KK Verma, Former President, Rotary Club of Patna

