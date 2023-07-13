-Advertisement-
International

28 percent gst to be imposed on online gaming how much will the government benefit know sbh

By Blitz India Desk
28 percent gst to be imposed on online gaming how much will the government benefit know sbh
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

GST On Online Gaming: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to levy a tax of 28 per cent on the total amount wagered on online gaming companies, casinos and horse races. People associated with this industry are fiercely opposing this decision taken by the council. People associated with this field believe that if this happens then the online gaming industry will end completely. However, while talking on the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the purpose of the council behind this decision taken is not to eliminate this industry, but to impose less GST on essential goods in comparison to online gaming. Sitharaman further said that this decision has been taken with the consent of all the states.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved