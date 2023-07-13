28 percent gst to be imposed on online gaming how much will the government benefit know sbh

GST On Online Gaming: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to levy a tax of 28 per cent on the total amount wagered on online gaming companies, casinos and horse races. People associated with this industry are fiercely opposing this decision taken by the council. People associated with this field believe that if this happens then the online gaming industry will end completely. However, while talking on the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the purpose of the council behind this decision taken is not to eliminate this industry, but to impose less GST on essential goods in comparison to online gaming. Sitharaman further said that this decision has been taken with the consent of all the states.