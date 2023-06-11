29 new superspecialist doctors will be reinstated in IGIMS Patna, open heart surgery will be regular

There is relief news for the patients coming for treatment at Indira Gandhi Institute of Heart Disease (IGIMS) in Patna. Now the exercise to restore the facility of open heart surgery on a regular basis is going to start here. For this, 29 new heart disease doctors are coming here. These include both junior and senior doctors.

Open heart surgery facility could not be started due to shortage of doctors

Actually all kinds of facilities have been restored in the new building of IGIC, but due to lack of doctors, the facility of open heart surgery has not been started till date. The institute administration had banned this facility citing lack of superspecialist doctors. A demand was also made to the Health Department for the reinstatement of the doctors. In view of which the department has given its seal.

Implants will be purchased for open heart surgery

Necessary equipment and implants used in cardiology, cardio thoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), medicine and surgery will also be purchased. With this, angioplasty of heart patients, open heart surgery, surgery and angiography of brain with Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) machine is expected.

29 new superspecialist doctors will be found

On the other hand, the director of the institute, Dr. Sunil Kumar says that for the last two years many new facilities have been restored in IGIC. Soon the deficiencies left here will be completed. The institute administration will get 29 new superspecialist doctors, due to which all other facilities including open heart surgery will be available here at superspeciality level.

