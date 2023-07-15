299 people of UP stranded in Himachal returned safely, Yogi government brought them home

Lucknow, 15 July (Hindustan Times). Out of 329 people from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rains and landslides, 299 were brought back safely. They have been safely taken to their homes. Efforts are on for the safe return of the remaining people as well. The relief department of Uttar Pradesh gave this information on Saturday.

According to the Relief Department, a total of 329 people from Uttar Pradesh had recently gone to Himachal Pradesh for tourism and other reasons. There they were trapped amid heavy rains, landslides and floods. On knowing about this, the state government along with the Himachal government launched a relief and rescue operation to bring everyone safely. Slowly everyone is being brought back. So far, out of 329 people, 299 have been brought safely to their places of residence. Out of the remaining 30 people, 21 people are coming back, while eight people are safe in Himachal Pradesh, the exercise to bring them back is going on. A person trapped there could not be contacted.