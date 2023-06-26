3 killed in bus and car collision in Laketown

Three members of the same family were killed in a painful accident in the early hours of Monday near the clock tower signal on VIP road of Laketown police station under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal. At a high speed, a bus hit a car parked at the signal, in which four people, father-son and grandmother, besides the driver, were badly injured. They were taken to RGkar Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared father-son and grandmother brought dead, while the driver of the car is hospitalized in injured condition.

At high speed, the bus hit the car standing at the signal

According to police sources, the names of the deceased are father Shivshankar Rathi (53), son Srivatsa Rathi (23) and Shivshankar’s mother Kamaladevi (73). These people were residents of Maniktala. On Sunday, Shivshankar Rathi was returning home from his daughter’s wedding ceremony in Rajarhat. On the way, the accident took the lives of three members of his family.

Mamta Banerjee said in Cooch Behar that BSF personnel are intimidating people at the behest of the Center before the Panchayat elections.

The young man absconded with the bus with the intention of stealing oil

In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that with the intention of stealing oil from the bus, a young man was running away with a bus of route number 44 from Baguihati bus stand. While running away with the bus at a high speed, breaking the signal, it hit a car parked at the signal. The joy of marriage turned into mourning. Three members of the same family returning from daughter’s marriage died after being hit by a bus. Here, the police have registered two separate cases. The owner of the bus registered a case of theft of the bus at the Baguiati police station, while a separate case has been registered at the Laketown police station regarding the accident.

Mamta Banerjee said in Cooch Behar that BSF personnel are intimidating people at the behest of the Center before the Panchayat elections.

what was the incident

And the bus hit a car around 3 o’clock. At that time, a car was standing at the signal near Laketown Clock Tower turn to go towards Kolkata. At the same time, the said bus which came at a high speed hit the car, in which three people lost their lives. Then the bus moved towards Ultadanga in high speed. The bus hit a truck carrying stone chips near Dakshindari and stopped there. Here, on taking the injured people in the car to the hospital, the doctors declared all three dead. Here, the police has caught the accused bus driver. The bus has been seized.

Report : Manoranjan Singh North 24 Parganas