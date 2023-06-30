3 oxygen plants are closed for 6 lakh rupees in Bihar’s DMCH, 15 lakhs are being spent every month on the purchase of cylinders

Darbhanga. In Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, three oxygen plants are lying closed for just six lakhs, while the hospital management is spending about Rs 15 lakhs every month only on the purchase of oxygen cylinders. Not only this, in these three closed plants, a total of 9 operators are engaged in duty shift. The government spends lakhs of rupees per month on their salaries. Apart from this, the salary of two technicians is also ongoing.

Three plants are closed due to lack of servicing

In Bihar’s second largest hospital, 4 oxygen plants were set up for uninterrupted supply of oxygen during Corona. Now 3 of these are closed, whereas only one plant is being supplied. The plant that is closed is being told the need for servicing. It will cost around 6 lakh rupees. For this many letters have been written to BMISCL on behalf of DMCH administration, but due to lack of service all the three plants are closed. A total of 9 operators are engaged in duty shift in these three plants. The government spends lakhs of rupees per month on their salaries. Apart from this, the salary of two technicians is also ongoing.

15 lakhs spent every month on the purchase of cylinder

Due to the closure of three oxygen plants in DMCH, on an average, 5000 thousand cylinders are being bought from outside and used, for which about Rs 15 lakh is being spent per month. It has been told that the oxygen plant of the Department of Emergency, Pediatrics and Obstetrics is closed. The capacity of the plant engaged in emergency is 2000 liters per minute, the same capacity of the plant in Pediatrics Department is 1000 liters per minute, it is lying closed for about 6 months, while the capacity of the plant engaged in Obstetrics Department is 280 liters per minute. This too is said to be closed for about three months. Due to this, the patients admitted in the hospital are also facing a lot of problems.