3 people from Buxar and Bengal arrested with drugs worth 1 crore from Howrah-Bhopal Express, ATS Ranchi took action

Organized criminal gangs in Jharkhand drug trafficking The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken major action against the gang. Under this action, three people were arrested with drugs worth Rs one crore from a train at Barkakana station. Two women and one man are among those arrested.

ATS took action on the instructions of Police Headquarters

On the instructions of the Police Headquarters, concrete action is being taken against the drug trafficking gangs in Jharkhand. Ranchi ATS has been entrusted with the responsibility of stopping drug trafficking. anti terrorism squad Ranchi had received secret information that drugs were being smuggled through the Howrah-Bhopal Express.

ATS Ranchi raided the train at Barkakana station

On the basis of this information, ATS Ranchi team raided train number-13026 Howrah-Bhopal Express at Barkakana railway station on Thursday morning with the help of GRP Barkakana. During the raid, three suspicious persons were searched, and narcotics (heroin, brown sugar and amphetamine powder) worth about one crore rupees were recovered from them. Two women and a man were arrested.

Three people from Bengal and Bihar were arrested.

Two women from Bengal and a man from Buxar arrested

Among the three arrested are Buxar (Bihar) resident Lal Babu Choubey father late Badri Nath Choubey, Harda North 24 Parganas resident Meera Choudhary husband Ranjit Choudhary and Parvati Devi husband late Bhikhari Choudhary. It has been told that the arrested accused have given information about many big drug peddlers and drug smuggling gangs of other states including Jharkhand.

goods recovered from smugglers

Amphetamine powder – 750 grams (substitute of cocaine), brown sugar – 45 grams, heroin mix crystal – 350 grams (cut), 4 mobile phones, cash Rs 10,330 and train ticket have been recovered from the arrested three accused. Investigation has been started by registering a case at Barkakana Railway Station.

