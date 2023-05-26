3 youths from Bihar arrested in Siliguri’s hotel to make the night colorful, girl and supplier also caught in the room

If there is liquor ban in Bihar, youths often make plans towards neighboring states to have a liquor party. Siliguri also becomes a favorite place for them. On the other hand, once again some youths from Bihar have been arrested from the hotel in Siliguri. These youths reached a resort to make the night colorful and made complete arrangements for liquor and refreshments there. The police got the information and caught the three youths red-handed with the girl in the room. The police have also arrested a local youth who supplied the girl from the room. The business of prostitution has been exposed.

caught with girl from hotel room

According to the information received, the SOG of Siliguri Metropolitan and the police of Pradhan Nagar police station acted on the basis of information and raided a resort in Siliguri city on Wednesday late night. During this, the police had gone for action in white dress only. Police recovered a girl from the hotel room and arrested three youths.

All three youths from Araria

Among the arrested youths is the supplier of a girl, identified as Raju Sarkar, a resident of Siliguri, while the three arrested youths from Bihar have been identified as Vineet Gautam, Abhishek Gautam and Iqbal Ahmad Hashmi, residents of Forbesganj in Araria district. Those are being told.

The son of a famous businessman came out hiding his face.

The arrested Vineet Gautam and Abhishek Gautam are said to be cousins. According to the information, Vineet Gautam is the son of a famous businessman of Forbesganj. When the police caught all three red-handed as customers, they first gave their address wrong and started telling that they are residents of Patna. At the same time, seeing the camera of the media, all three were seen hiding their faces.

Sent on remand for 5 days

Registering the case, the police presented the four accused in the Siliguri court and demanded remand. The court has sent all the four accused on remand for 5 days. The police will now go deeper into the prostitution racket. Regarding which she is questioning all four. While the role of the said resort will also be investigated.