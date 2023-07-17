30 MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, July 17 (Hindustan Times). 30 MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar, who became Deputy Chief Minister by rebelling from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), met Sharad Pawar on Monday. These MLAs discussed with Pawar for an hour and explained in detail about joining the Maharashtra government.

After this meeting, NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters that we had met Sharad Pawar yesterday and sought his blessings. Yesterday being a Sunday, the MLAs were in their respective constituencies. All the MLAs were in Mumbai as the Legislature session began today. On the advice of these MLAs, today again without taking any time, we came to the Yashwantrao Pratishthan and all the MLAs met Sharad Pawar and presented their views before him. Praful Patel said that all the MLAs have requested to keep the NCP united. Sharad Pawar listened to all the MLAs like yesterday, but did not say anything.

Along with Praful Patel, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Narhari Jhirwal and 8 ministers Sharad Pawar on Sunday. Sharad Pawar had listened to all of them carefully, but did not say anything. Even today Sharad Pawar has not said anything in this regard. That’s why there is a lot of discussion going on in the political circles in this regard.