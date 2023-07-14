30 new courses related to Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, students will also get benefits for ITI and B.Ed

Patna. Under the Student Credit Card Scheme, the Education Department has now passed a proposal to give loans to students for two-year ITI Diploma and B.Ed. Along with this, 30 new courses at the graduate and post-graduate level of Science and Technology have been linked to the Student Credit Card Scheme.

Seven new MTech courses added

Seven new courses have been added in MTech. In this, other courses including thermal engineering, machine design, geotechnical engineering have been included. Along with this, a new course Dual Specialization in five-year MTech Integrated has been linked to the Student Credit Card Scheme.

All Branches of Polytechnic Diploma Added

Apart from this, 15 new courses have been added in B.Tech including CAE-Cyber ​​Security, CSE Data Science, IoT and Cyber ​​Security, Networks and other courses. Apart from this, all branches of three-year Polytechnic Diploma, four-year Bachelors in Fashion Technology, Masters in Fashion Technology and two-year ITI Diploma have been included.

30 new courses included

SCERT Director Sajjan R said that under the Student Credit Card Scheme, two-year ITI Diploma, B.Ed as well as 30 new courses related to Science and Technology have been included. He told that some other changes are also being considered in the Student Credit Card Scheme. In this, a standard will also be set for the colleges and universities of the state.

In Bihar, now doctors will give advice to animal parents through mobile, 1333 veterinary officers will get mobile

These courses have been included in the student credit card scheme

mtech

Thermal Engineering, Machine Design, Geotechnical Engineering, Micro-Electronics & LSI Technology, Power System, Dual Specialization

MTech Integrated

Dual Specialization All Branches of Engineering

btech

CSE – Cyber ​​Security, CSE – Data Science, CSE – Block Chain Technology with IoT & Cyber ​​Security, CSE – Networks, CSE – IoT, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Instrument Engineering, 3D Animation & Graphics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Chemical Engineering, Forensic Science Technology, Fire Technology and Safety, Biomedical and Robotics Engineering, Food Processing and Preservation, Leather Technology, Environmental Science and Technology, Ceramic Engineering and Dual Specialization.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGAuJRoEpSk)