30 people from Jharkhand injured in Odisha train accident, two missing

Odisha Train Accident: took place on Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha train accident According to the information received so far, 30 people from Jharkhand have been injured. His treatment is going on in Bhadrak or Balasore. Among them, two people of Dumka are missing. On the other hand, two injured of Bahragora have returned.

Godda’s three and Dumka’s 16 injured

According to the control room of Jharkhand government, Mukesh Pandit, Rajeev Pandit and Mithun Kumar Pandit of Mirza Chowki Godda are injured. According to the information received by the control room, 16 laborers of Dumka are injured. However, Sitaram, one of the laborers told that a total of 18 people had boarded the train. Two people are missing. According to the control room, the injured workers of Dumka are Sitaram Kumar, Hariyar Kumar, Jogendra Kumar, Lalmohan Kumar, Surendra Marik, Arvind Raut, Lakhan Manjhi, Pramod Raut, Bhola Raut, Sukhlal Marandi, Munshi Kisku, Merulal Marandi, Deveshwar Marandi, Nayaki Tudu. Are included.

Six laborers of Baharagora injured

Six laborers of Bahragora were also injured. Two of them have minor injuries. They have returned. The remaining four are under treatment. All these laborers were traveling in the general bogie of the Coromandel Express. The injured include Sonu Polay, Ravi Deori, Gura Polai, Ravi Rawat, Sandhya Karmakar and Sukhraj Karmakar. Among them Sonu Palay and Ravi Deori have returned to Bahragora. The rest are being treated in Balasore.

Coromandel Train Accident: CM Hemant wished speedy recovery of the injured regarding train accident in Odisha

Giridih’s four injured

Two real brothers of Kusumbha, Gandey, Kundan Kumar Thakur and Jitan Kumar Thakur (father of both Ranjit Thakur) have been victims of the train accident. Both are injured. Bhulten Turi of Gandey’s GNpur and Rajendra Saav of Lohri are also injured.

A youth of Sahebganj was also injured

In the list issued by the Malda Railway Division, a youth named Harshit Prasad Gupta of Sahebganj has been told about head injury. He is being treated.

Identify the culprits and take strict action

Congress State President Rajesh Thakur has expressed deep condolences on the death of passengers in the horrific train accident in Balasore. Said that the Congress family is with the relatives in their hour of grief. It has to be ensured that such accidents are prevented in the future. The Railway Minister should take the moral responsibility of the incident. Taking this seriously, the central government should take strict action by identifying the guilty officers.

Coromandel Express Accident: Tracks covered in blood, there was hue and cry

Vis president expressed grief over the train accident

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato has expressed condolences to the people killed in the Balasore train accident. He said that I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims affected by this horrific accident. The mind is very disturbed due to the continuous increase in the number of dead in the incident. May God give peace to the souls of those who died in the accident. May the injured get speedy recovery.

BJP canceled organizational programs due to train accident

State BJP postponed all its organizational programs on Saturday due to the train accident in Odisha. On June 3, under the Maha Sampark Abhiyan, the party had fixed a program for the visit of the party leaders to the prominent places developed by the BJP government. In this, prominent leaders including State BJP President Deepak Prakash, Union Minister Arjun Munda, Annapurna Devi were to participate in different programmes. Here BJP’s National Vice President and former Chief Minister Raghuvar Das said that the news of a large number of casualties in the heartbreaking train accident in Balasore, Odisha, is heartbreaking. Pray to God to give peace to the souls of the dead in the accident and speedy recovery to the injured. I salute the efforts of NDRF jawans and workers of voluntary organizations engaged in relief and rescue work.