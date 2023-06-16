300 people ill due to food poisoning in Dausa, Rajasthan, health deteriorated after sharing food in religious program

Dausa, June 16 (Hindustan Times). In Pakhar Chowki village of Mahuva assembly constituency of Dausa district of Rajasthan, 300 people fell ill due to food poisoning after a mass feast at a religious function. Everyone is being treated in the hospital. A five-year-old girl in critical condition has been referred to Dausa District Hospital for treatment. At present, the health of these people is said to be improving. The Medical Department has sent blood samples and food samples for examination.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Subhash Bilonia said that Mahendra Bairwa, a resident of Pakhar Chowki village, had recently got a government job as a second grade teacher in Delhi. Due to this, he organized a religious program of Savamani in the village on Thursday and invited the villagers for a mass feast. People ate laddu puri and dal ka bade. After this, he started vomiting-diarrhea and abdominal pain. On this, about 120 patients were admitted to Mandawar and 80 patients to Mahuva Hospital. Due to the high number of patients, the beds in the hospital became less, people had to be treated by lying on the ground.

On the information of food poisoning, CMHO Dr. Subhash Bilonia from Dausa and local MLA Omprakash Hudla reached Mahuva Hospital late at night. The medical department team reached the village and started treating the sick people. The CMHO said that the health of more than 300 people deteriorated after eating food in the group feast of Savamani program. There is improvement in the health of all the people after the treatment. Preliminary investigation has revealed that people’s health has deteriorated due to large consumption of pulses.