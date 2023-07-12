300 tourists stranded in Lahul Spiti’s Chandratal, the road is covered with snow, the rescue team is still 25 km away

Shimla, July 12 (Hindustan Times). 300 tourists are stranded at Chandratal in Lahaul Spiti for more than 48 hours. The temperature here is more than minus five. The road is covered with snow. The rescue team is working hard to reach them.

ADC Rahul Jain says that the biggest difficulty is bad weather. Despite this, 12 km road has been restored on Tuesday, the second day of the rescue operation. Now a total of 25 kilometers and distance is left till Chandertal Tent Camp. Due to heavy snowfall, three to four feet of snow is lying at Chandertal from Kunjam pass. The temperature drops in the evening. The temperature is going over minus five.

He said that on the second day of the rescue operation, the Spiti administration sent a six-member messenger team from Kunzum pass to Chandertal tent camp at 2.30 pm. This team had reached at 6:45 pm. The messenger team consists of Gyalsan and Tenzin Namka from Pangmo village, Namgyal and Tshering from Hal village, Je Tshi Keshag and Keshang Paljor from Losar village. He has been given a satellite phone. Everyone is safe in Chandertal.

The work of opening the road has been done till 10 pm on Tuesday. On the third day of the operation, the work of opening the road has started from 5.30 am on Wednesday. The Kaza to Samudo road has not yet been restored. The work of restoring the road is going on at a fast pace. ADC Rahul Jain told that some people may be trapped in Batal as well. That’s why a team of local youths has been sent in the morning to do Reiki in Batal. Our target is to reach by Wednesday.

They are involved in the rescue operation

SDM Harsh Negi, Tehsildar Bhumika Jain, Naib Tehsildar Prem Chand, SHO Sanjay Kumar, TAC member Veer Bhagat, Losar Mahila Mandal are in charge of food arrangements. ITBP, BRO, local people include Chhewang Lidang village, Amit Mandala from Gonpo Kulig village etc.