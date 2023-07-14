31 panchayat secretariats of Deoghar did not get electricity connection, all online services also stopped, department is not showing interest

Electricity department is not giving connections in 31 panchayat secretariats of Deoghar district. The concept of providing all the facilities under one roof in the Panchayat Secretariat of the government is getting weakened due to non-availability of electricity connection. BSNL is not able to provide Bharat Net service in these 31 panchayats due to lack of electricity connection, due to which all online services have stopped.

Many times a proposal has also been sent to the Electricity Department through the local headman and BDO for taking connection in these panchayats, but the department has not shown any interest. Now the GM of BSNL has informed the District Panchayati Raj Officer about the problem of electricity connection in providing Bharat Net service connection, after which the District Panchayati Raj Officer has sent a letter to the BDOs of Deoghar, Devipur, Karon, Madhupur, Margomunda, Mohanpur and Sarath by sending letters to these panchayats. Instructed to start the process of taking connection in the Secretariat.

The condition of panchayat secretariats near the city is also not good.



There are many such panchayat secretariats in 31 panchayats, which are three kilometers away from Deoghar city. Despite this, there is no electricity connection here. It has Sarasani and Malhara Panchayat Secretariats of Mohanpur Block. Ghuthiyabada Asahna Panchayat is the home panchayat of Zilla Parishad President, but here also all the facilities are closed due to non-availability of electricity connection in the panchayat secretariat. There is no electricity connection even in the Sarath Panchayat Secretariat.

There is no connection in these panchayat secretariats



Kenmankathi, Jhumrabad, Dindakoli, Nagadari, Tekra, Charpa, Darve, Govindpur, Misrana, Saptar, Bansimi, Murlipahadi, Suggapahari-1, Balthar, Ghongha, Ghuthiyabada Asahna, Jamunian, Jhalar, Malhara, Sarasni, Radhiya, Dhawa, Sagarajor, Bagdabra , Dindakoli (Sarath), Dumdumi, Jhiluva, Kechuwabank, Sarath, Lakhoria and Paharia.

Many services including tele medicine, e-education affected



After joining the Bharat Net Panchayat Secretariat, there is a plan to provide many e-services to the villagers through Pragya Kendra and Common Service Center in Panchayat headquarters. This includes facilities like tele-medicine, e-education, birth-death certificate, PAN card, e-ticket. Through telemedicine, the services of doctors of other big hospitals including Delhi AIIMS can be availed online. But, due to lack of electricity, Bharat Net service is not being connected to the panchayat secretariat.

What does the AE of the Electricity Department say?



Electricity connection is necessary in Panchayat Secretariat for Bharat Net service. A review will be done on why no action was taken after the proposal of electricity connection was received in the office. Report will be taken from the concerned engineer. Definitely, electricity connections will be given in these 31 Panchayat Secretariats to start online services in rural areas.

AK Upadhyay, Superintending Engineer