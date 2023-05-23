32916 posts of teachers are vacant in secondary schools of Bihar, ban on transfer of teachers and librarians

Bihar State Education Department has announced the appointment of teachers in the state schools under the new teacher manual. Under the new teacher manual, the list of vacant posts of teachers in secondary schools has been made available to the department on behalf of the district. There are 1,166 vacant posts in various subjects in secondary schools in Patna district. New teachers have to be appointed on these vacant posts.

32,916 posts of teachers in secondary schools in 38 districts

District Education Office has released the list of posts for the appointment of teachers on these posts. In this, maximum 193 posts are vacant in Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Science, while 80 posts are vacant in Urdu, 7 in Arabic, 11 in Persian and 103 in Sanskrit. As many as 32,916 posts of teachers are vacant in secondary schools in 38 districts of the state. District Education Program Officer Arun Kumar said that the list of vacant posts of teachers in secondary schools of the district has been made available to the department.

Transfer of teachers and librarians in June

Transfer of teachers and librarians will not be done in all inter-planning units including inter-district. Director of Secondary Education Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava has given guidelines to the district education officers in this context. The director has made it clear that transfers of teachers and librarians under the same planning unit can be done in June.

voluntary transfer facility

According to the official information, one-time voluntary transfer facility is to be given to Divyang teachers/librarians and women teachers/librarians on a post equivalent to the post in relation to the vacant post available in the inter-planning unit (including inter-district). Apart from this, a provision has been made in the rules to provide mutual transfer facility to male teachers / librarians once in inter-planning unit (including inter-district).

Education department is preparing a special portal

The education department is also preparing a special portal for transfer. The official letter issued by the Director of Secondary Education has been sent to all planning units and member secretaries. Presently, no transfers are to be done in the planning units till further orders.

wait a decade

It should be known that teachers have been waiting for more than a decade for a voluntary transfer. Regarding this transfer, the education department has been sitting for almost two years making a policy. The process of building the portal is also going on for almost two years, but the final touch cannot be given to it.

